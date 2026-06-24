POLICE are appealing for help to identify a man following an assault in Truro.
A man was left with a broken ankle after being assaulted by a ‘unknown male’ at Truro Bus Station during the evening of Saturday, March 20. The victim has required multiple surgeries following the incident.
A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for the public’s assistance in identifying the man pictured following an assault in Truro.
“Officers have been investigating the incident since it was first reported and are now in a position to release these images.
“It is believed the man pictured may be able to assist with enquiries.”
Anybody able to assist is asked to get in touch via 101 or through its website quoting 50260070650.
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