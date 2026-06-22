POLICE are appealing for information following a collision in which a motorcyclist was injured outside Penrice Academy on Charlestown Road in St Austell.
The incident happened at around 3pm on Friday, June 19, and involved an electric motorcycle and a grey BMW vehicle.
The rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the road was closed while an investigation was carried out.
Officers from the roads policing team would like to thank the public for their patience while the road was closed.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, especially those who have any dash-cam footage.
Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via the force website or by calling 101 quoting 50260157786.
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