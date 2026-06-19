A LIVE screening of Les Liaisons Dangereuses is coming to several Cornish cinemas this week.
BAFTA award-winner Lesley Manville joins Aidan Turner in a striking new staging of Christopher Hampton’s celebrated adaptation of the classic novel, where among the glittering salons of the super-rich, one misstep can mean ruin.
The National Theatre screening is showing at all WTW and Merlin Cinema venues across the Duchy, as well at The Poly in Falmouth and St Agnes MMI.
For those attending the White River Cinema screening in St Austell, there is something a little extra on offer. In the hour before the film, audiences will be able to view a display of photos and a written story of Cornish dancer, Tom Jackson Greaves, who choreographed the show at the National Theatre.
Tom’s journey has seen him go from life on a farm to performing on Broadway, and soon moving into choreography and direction. After first experiencing dance at Lostwithiel Primary School aged 8, he was introduced to ballet and more formal training with Jason Thomas Performing Arts in Truro.
Cornish dancers are at the heart of this National Theatre production. The associate choreographer on Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Katie Lusby, has been a long-time collaborator with Tom, from the early days of his Neptunalia show Trebah Gardens in 2016.
She will be back in Cornwall offering development opportunities for young dancers in collaboration with Hall for Cornwall, C Scape and Feast.
For more information and ticket information, visit: www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/productions/les-liaisons-dangereuses/
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