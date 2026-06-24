A MAN was airlifted to hospital after sustaining life threatening injuries when he became trapped by a heavy goods vehicle in Redruth on Tuesday. (June 23).
The road traffic collision happened on the Treleigh Industrial Estate at 10.05am.
A police spokesperson said: “We are investigating a road traffic collision at Redruth in which a man sustained life changing injuries.
“We were called by the ambulance service following reports that a man had been trapped by a heavy goods vehicle at a commercial premises on Treleigh Industrial Estate, Redruth.
“A man in his sixties sustained life-changing injuries and was airlifted to hospital.
“The road remained closed whilst collision investigation took place and his next of kin have been informed.
“If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact us via our website or by calling 101 quoting log number 230 of 23/06/2026.”
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