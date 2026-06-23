A RURAL community defibrillator that faced being disconnected after a huge energy bill increase will remain available 24/7, following a determined campaign by Sheviock Parish Council and support from South East Cornwall MP Anna Gelderd.
The Tredis defibrillator was at risk after the annual electricity bill soared from £144 to £1,400 – an increase of almost ten times the previous cost. The sudden rise left the parish council facing the possibility that vital emergency equipment, relied upon by local residents, could be lost.
Sheviock Parish Council worked tirelessly for months to challenge the charges and find a way to keep the lifesaving equipment in place. The council raised concerns with the energy provider, sought support through the Ombudsman process, and explored every option available to prevent the defibrillator being disconnected.
After struggling to secure a workable solution, the parish council contacted Ms Gelderd and her team for help. They took up the case, raising the concerns directly and pushing for action to ensure the community did not lose access to an essential emergency service.
Ms Gelderd also visited the defibrillator in Tredis to meet members of Sheviock Parish Council and hear first-hand about the difficulties they had faced.
The intervention helped bring the issue to a resolution with the energy company taking steps to address the costs. The supplier has cancelled the backdated charges, provided credit moving forward and put a more appropriate contract in place.
Ms Gelderd said: “I’m deeply concerned access to lifesaving healthcare in South East Cornwall is under threat. Community defibrillators are a lifeline, particularly in our rural areas like Tredis. Time is truly of the essence when a defib is needed, so having one nearby, and residents having the necessary training, is crucial for saving lives in our rural communities.
“That’s why I visited the defib in Tredis, so I could speak with representatives from the parish council about the issues they have been experiencing and to discuss how essential it is that we continue to have defibrillator access in our communities.”
Nancy Gray, clerk to Sheviock Parish Council, said: “The issue arose in advance of Ofgem's changes to unmetered supplies, when the bill skyrocketed overnight without clear communication from the energy supplier; this combined with further errors and lack of adaptability from one of Britain's largest energy suppliers meant that - despite the shockingly inappropriate charges - we would still have to pay up or disconnect.”
Mrs Gray said the Ombudsman ruled the supplier should apologise and award £350, but it could not force the company to provide a suitable tariff solution.
After nine months of trying to keep the defibrillator connected, the council feared disconnection was the only option.
Mrs Gray added: “We contacted Anna and her team and to our relief the energy supplier has since cancelled the backdated charges; provided credit moving forward and a more appropriate contract.”
Previously, Ms Gelderd supported residents in Trenewan, near Looe, who faced similar issues and is urging other community groups experiencing problems with essential local services to contact her office.
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