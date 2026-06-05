A FUN-FILLED day of merriment is set to take place in Polperro as the village’s Water Carnival event returns on Saturday, July 11.
The carnival, which is one of the summer’s most anticipated community events in South East Cornwall, is set to make a splash with a full day of vibrant festivities in the heart of the picturesque fishing village.
The Polperro Water Carnival was revived in 2017 after it was forced to finish in the year 2000 after several decades of high jinks.
This year’s event promises an action-packed Saturday of family-friendly activities, quirky competitions and community spirit along the historic harbour.
Visitors can soak up the amazing atmosphere and on-water shenanigans in a village that provides a charming backdrop for a day of light-hearted revelry.
The highlight of the day will be the traditional raft race, where teams in homemade crafts take to the water in a messy and often chaotic contest. Other lively competitions include sculling relays and the famous Miller and Sweep, as well as the three legged pub crawl and treasure hunt.
Visitors are encouraged to join the fun in fancy dress, with many choosing nautical themes – from pirates and sailors to sea creatures and mermaids. Live music, games and entertainment for all ages will keep the harbour buzzing well into the evening.
Admission is free on the day, though donations are welcome to help fund future events. Attendees are advised to arrive early, as parking is limited, and to come prepared with sun protection, a change of clothes and plenty of enthusiasm, especially if taking part in water-based activities.
For those planning to stay overnight, early booking is advised, as local accommodations fill quickly in the run-up to the event.
The public can check local community channels and the official event Facebook page for updates and final timings in the lead up to the event.
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