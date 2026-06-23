WORK on the Jubilee Green coastal defence scheme in Saltash is continuing to make strong progress, with the first section of new rock armour now complete and contractors moving further along the waterfront.
Around 30 metres of the planned 140-metre defence has now been installed, marking a key milestone in the project. The first phase involved removing the existing Armourflex revetment, excavating the toe area, installing a protective geotextile lining and placing the new rock armour into position.
The smaller rock armour has been fully installed along this initial stretch, with work now focused between 40 and 50 metres along the frontage. This next stage includes excavation back to the old revetment, preparing the toe, and installing the geotextile and new rock armour.
The project remains on track for completion by the end of October and will provide a long-term solution to protect Jubilee Green from coastal erosion.
The existing revetment, which helps support the seawall and riverbank, was identified as deteriorating and in a failing condition following routine inspections. The coastal defence improvements are designed to protect the boat park, open green space and car park from future damage.
The scheme will see approximately 4,000 tonnes of rock armour delivered to the site throughout construction. The majority of the rock currently being used weighs between 15kg and 300kg, while larger stones weighing more than one tonne will be installed later in key locations as part of the engineering design.
With the first section now completed, the site compound occupying part of the car park has been reduced, allowing more parking spaces at Jubilee Green to become available again.
The use of rock armour provides a strong and durable coastal defence solution while also taking into account the environmental importance of the area. Jubilee Green sits within the Tamar Tavy Estuary Site of Special Scientific Interest Impact Risk Zone, recognised for its important biological and geological features.
The project has been designed to balance coastal protection with environmental sensitivity, ensuring the improvements fit with the surrounding waterfront and heritage character of the area.
Over time, the rock armour will also help create conditions for a living shoreline to develop. The large, irregular rocks provide surfaces and spaces where marine life can establish, including seaweed, algae, crabs, barnacles, mussels and other small coastal species.
Rock armour works by absorbing and reducing the energy of waves as water moves through the gaps between the stones, helping to prevent further erosion. Its flexibility and strength make it particularly suitable for areas where previous coastal defences have begun to fail.
Construction began following site mobilisation in May, with work expected to continue for around 20 weeks. Rock deliveries have been transported to the site in planned periods from the A38 via Old Ferry Road.
Residents and visitors have been advised there may continue to be periods of excavation, material movement and temporary parking restrictions while the scheme progresses. Once the work is completed, the surrounding area will be reinstated to ensure Jubilee Green remains a safe, accessible and attractive space for the community.
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