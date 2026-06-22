CREW mates from Looe RNLI formed a special guard of honour to surprise two lifeboat volunteers after their marriage on Saturday, June 20.
As Amber and Alex Richardson exchanged vows in a cliff top setting overlooking Millendreath, 10 crew members from the station hid in the background.
As the ceremony ended, the newlyweds turned to acknowledge the applause of family and friends when they were surprised to see a guard of honour.
The Looe crew mates, who were wearing drysuits and lifejackets, formed an arch from gig boat oars festooned with yellow wellies.
With beaming smiles and laughter, the happy couple walked through the guard of honour followed by family and friends.
Recalling the moment, Amber said: “I caught a glimpse of a yellow welly on what appeared to be a pole in the air and then a red jacket before realising what was going on.”
In thanking the crew for the gesture, the couple both said they didn’t know how the crew were able to keep this a secret until the very last minute.
Amber’s father, Clive, who is Looe RNLI’s lifeboat operations manager, commented on how proud he was to see the crew marching down to form the arch of oars and wellies.
After the formality of the marriage ceremony, everyone expressed their surprise and delight with the guard of honour and took the opportunity to follow the happy couple through the archway of wellies to the wedding reception.
Amber and Alex are keen sailors with Looe Sailing Club, and both volunteered with Looe RNLI as boat crew around the same time.
Ian Foster, Looe RNLI’s Lifeboat Press Officer, added: “Our crew were delighted to be a small part of Amber and Alex’s wedding celebrations and everyone associated with RNLI Looe Lifeboat Station send their congratulations to the happy couple.”
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