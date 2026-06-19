A YOUNG Cornish surfer is taking to the waves every day for a year in an effort to raise money for charity.
Thirteen-year-old Isaac Friend, from Bude, has been surfing for much of his life, but now he is turning this passion into a force for good, raising money for Children in Need.
“I love surfing and in December, I was stoked to be invited to compete at the world championships in Peru,” Isaac told us. “When I got back I wanted to combine my surfing with doing something for charity. Whatever I did had to be challenging so surfing every day in 2026, whatever the conditions, seemed a good idea. I also decided to do a daily video diary to prove I was doing what I set out to do.”
Living by the sea, Isaac’s father first pushed him into the waves when he was only five-years-old, and it’s safe to say he’s never looked back.
Thanks to his passion, Isaac has had some incredible experiences since starting the challenge. “I went on a training camp in Morrocco in January with a sick group of friends,” he explained. “All great surfers. It’s also amazing when people have recognised me and given me high fives in the water or when I’m on the beach.”
Despite enjoying warmer waters in January, back in Bude, Isaac has been braving all conditions, from the cold to hail.
“Sometimes the surfing is hard because it’s stormy or flat or messy or freezing or hailing,” said Isaac. “I’ve had to surf at 5am because I was going on a school trip and another day at 10pm because I had been traveling all day, but mostly its epic!”
While he is looking forward to warmer days ahead, summer poses its own challenges for Isaac’s surfing efforts.
He said: “It’s great the days are longer and it’s warmer but I’m not looking forward to the sea getting flatter. That might make my challenge really difficult. Some of the most difficult days so far are when I’ve had to go out on my mum’s foamy or even on a paddle board to make sure I could catch a wave.”
Despite these challenges Isaac is determined to complete his mission in an effort to raise money for an important cause.
“I wanted to pick a charity for kids, because I am one, but couldn’t decide which,” he explained. “Children in Need was a good fit because they support so many amazing projects and campaigns - they do the deciding!
“They do everything from supporting groups that teach people to surf, to ones that support young carers.”
Having already complete 170 days of surfing, Isaac’s dedication is paying off, having raised more than £1,700, something he says he is ‘stoked’ about.
“I’m stoked we’ve already raised so much money and want to smash my £3,650 target. Donations are amazing but people can also get involved by following, liking and sharing my posts - it all helps keep me going!”
Donations can be made via: www.gofundme.com/f/surfing-for-children-in-need
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