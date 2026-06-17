A NEW children’s book has been published as part of a new funding initiative by the National Coastwatch station at Rame Head.
On the evening of Tuesday, June 16, the NCI station invited guests for the launch of ‘Eric the Seagull, Eyes Along the Coast’, a new book written by volunteer Su Hillman.
The station team hope that the book will raise money and awareness of the crucial work they carry out to keep people safe on the water around south east Cornwall and Plymouth.
Lieutenant General Ivan Hooper CB DL and Cornwall Councillor Kate Ewert were among those attending the book launch, with both being given a tour of the lookout by station manager Robert Hillman and the volunteer watchkeepers who were on duty during the event.
The book tells the story of a young seagull called Eric who becomes interested in the activities of the NCI station at Rame Head and carefully watches what they are doing.
It goes on to describe how Eric spots both a fisherman, whose boat catches fire, and a walker, who’s injured himself, and how he assists the watchkeepers in identifying the incidents and with calling the emergency services.
The book has received praised from teachers and librarians for the way it introduces broad cross-curricular subjects such as safety, how and who to contact when needing help, and other environmental matters, all whilst being a good read.
The book’s publication was sponsored by Plymouth’s Mayflower Marina, who share the NCI’s desire to keep people safe on the water.
Managing director, Charles Bush, said: “It’s a beautifully illustrated book, with a gentle and engaging story that highlights the important work carried out by NCI Coastwatch.
“It is especially rewarding to know that proceeds from the book will help support our local NCI branch at Rame Head, and as a local marina operator, it is reassuring to know that Eric is helping to keep our customers safe whilst they are out on the water.”
Money raised by the sale of Eric the Seagull books will fund future projects and upgrades to the equipment at Rame Head NCI, including replacement spotting binoculars, an orthopaedic chair for those on watch, and paint for the exterior of the lookout to protect it from the harsh conditions often experienced on Rame Head.
Books and additional merchandise are available from the Rame Head lookout and Mayflower Marina.
For more information about Rame Head NCI, visit: www.nci-ramehead.org.uk
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