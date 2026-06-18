CHILDREN at Barbican Preschool were all smiles this week after receiving a beautifully restored rocking motorbike from community charity Looe Shedders.
The much-loved play item was officially presented to the preschool following an extensive restoration project carried out by volunteers. Once in a poor state of repair, the motorbike had been donated to Looe Shedders with significant deterioration, including rotten timber and damaged sections that required considerable work to make it safe and usable again.
Rather than seeing the item discarded, members of the organisation took on the challenge of bringing it back to life. The project involved replacing rotten wood, carrying out structural repairs and giving the motorbike a complete repaint to restore its appearance.
Particular praise has been given to Looe Shedders Assets Manager Bob Baber, whose craftsmanship and attention to detail played a key role in the successful restoration. Alongside chairman Chris Roy, he visited the preschool to hand over the finished motorbike and witness the children's excitement as they eagerly climbed aboard.
A spokesperson for Barbican Preschool said: “We were honoured to be chosen to receive the rocking motorbike. The children were thrilled and excited and couldn’t wait to get on it. It is a great item to help the children with sharing and turn taking. It will be a well-loved motorbike and we are all very grateful for our gift.”
Chris said the project reflected the core values of Looe Shedders and its commitment to supporting the local community.
“Projects like this are exactly what Looe Shedders is all about – restoring and repurposing items for the benefit of our local community,” he said. “Instead of seeing something thrown away, our members enjoy giving it a new lease of life and seeing the pleasure it brings to others. The smiles on the children's faces made all the work worthwhile.”
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