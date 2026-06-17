A CORNISH MP has challenged the government on social media accountability during this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions – the same week ministers confirmed a ban on social media for under-16s.
Anna Gelderd, MP for South East Cornwall, raised concerns about the risks of harmful online content and asked what further action would be taken to strengthen accountability and protect vulnerable users online.
Her intervention followed the government’s announcement of plans to stop under-16s accessing major platforms including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, YouTube and X.
The proposals, based on Australia’s model, are expected before Parliament before Christmas and could come into force in spring 2027.
Speaking in the Commons, Ms Gelderd asked what additional steps would be taken to improve accountability and protect vulnerable users from harmful material.
Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, responding due to the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer attending the G7 Summit in France, said work was ongoing to ensure tech companies take greater responsibility for content on their platforms.
Ms Gelderd welcomed tougher action but said algorithms increasingly shape and amplify what users see online. She said modern platforms go beyond hosting content and actively influence what millions of people see each day.
“I have worked with families affected by online harms and know the devastating impact they can have on mental health and wellbeing,” she said.
The government says the reforms aim to give children their childhood back and are backed by most parents in consultation responses.
Ms Gelderd said modern social media algorithms go beyond hosting content, actively recommending and amplifying material to millions of users every day.
“When a company decides what people see online responsibility must follow,” she added. “I have worked with families affected by online harms and seen the devastating consequences they can have on mental health and wellbeing she said.”
Ministers say the changes are designed to give children their childhood back and are backed by nine in ten parents. Further protections include limits on live-streaming stranger messaging and AI chatbot safeguards for under-16s.
Age verification rules will also be strengthened with Ofcom expected to play a key enforcement role.
The announcement follows a nationwide consultation receiving more than 116,000 responses from parents children and experts.
Nine in ten parents supported a ban while two thirds of young people backed some restrictions.
Ms Gelderd said the debate cannot stop here and urged continued scrutiny of how platforms promote content through algorithms.
The government says the reforms represent one of the most significant online safety interventions in recent years, aimed at reducing harm and improving digital wellbeing for children and young people across the UK.
They form part of a wider programme of work to ensure platforms take responsibility for content they promote and to strengthen enforcement powers for regulators.
The government has confirmed that further details will be set out in upcoming legislation, with enforcement bodies expected to oversee compliance and ensure platforms meet new safety standards designed to protect children and vulnerable users online going forward under new rules.
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