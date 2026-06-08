A FOOTBALL mascot, Peter Rabbit and a TV-linked author are heading to St Austell to inspire young readers.
The St Austell Festival of Children’s Literature, returning for its fourth year, is taking place on Friday, June 12, in schools and on Saturday, June 13, in the town centre when a family day is being held.
The festival organisers are working with more than 25 children’s authors and illustrators for the event.
Among the special guests will be children's author Tom Palmer, Cornwall Libraries ambassador and one of the UK’s leading writers on sport and reading, alongside Truro City’s mascot. Together they will aim to show children how reading and sport can work hand in hand.
Children will also have the opportunity to meet author JJ Arcanjo, creator of the Crookhaven series, which has recently been adapted for television by the BBC.
Storyteller and pantomime performer Mama G will provide interactive storytelling sessions, using performance and creativity to demonstrate how reading can build confidence, imagination and self-expression.
Meanwhile, Peter Rabbit will make special appearances throughout the festival, giving young readers the chance to meet one of children’s literature's most enduring characters.
The festival will be highlighting Cornwall’s creative and technology sectors through a partnership with audiobook company xigxag. The business is donating audiobooks for the schools programme and will be showcasing its innovative technology, which combines audio, text and illustrations in a single reading experience.
Heather Wright, a director of the St Austell Festival of Children’s Literature, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing the magic of books to Cornwall’s children for a fourth year. As a National Year of Reading Pledge Partner, we’re passionate about helping young people discover a lifelong love of reading. By keeping family day tickets at just £1, we’re making sure as many families as possible can join in.”
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