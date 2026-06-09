A five-day festival celebrating music, art and storytelling is returning to Bodmin Moor this July for its second year.
Music on the Moor brings world-renowned musicians, artists and writers together with local creative talent in some of Cornwall’s most striking locations.
Highlights of the festival - which runs from July 14 to 19 - include a major concert at St Torney’s Church, North Hill, where the internationally-celebrated Brodsky Quartet performs alongside pianist Jeremy Menuhin in a programme featuring Mozart, Bartók and Brahms.
A special collaboration between folk singer Claire Ingleheart and author Philip Marsden features Cornish songs and stories, while families can enjoy a theatrical concert with Poldark actor Rory Wilton as J.S. Bach and an interactive children’s workshop inspired by The Big Red Dragon.
Kerdroya founder Will Coleman guides visitors around the extraordinary stone labyrinth, accompanied by live music. Other outdoor events include a rare opportunity to explore the Trebartha Estate Garden and a high-energy performance by the talented teenagers of the Creative Academy in the gardens of Lavethan.
Blending internationally acclaimed performers with local artists, the festival offers an eclectic mix of experiences, from intimate performances and creative encounters to hands-on activities for children. Several of the afternoon events are free to attend, while evening concerts are ticketed.
For those who are tempted by a number of the events on offer, festival passes are available this year.
Krysia Osostowicz, festival director of Music on the Moor, said: “It’s a real joy to bring Music on the Moor back for a second year. The project grew out of a love for this landscape and a desire to create something that brings people together through music and other art forms. All kinds of creative people have become involved with the festival, and we’re excited to be welcoming such an inspiring mix of returning and new artists.
Petroc Trelawney, presenter on BBC Radio 3, said: “Visual artists, leading writers, folk, poetry, quartets and even JS Bach in Bodmin - Music on the Moor is a thrillingly original, brilliantly inventive arts festival.”
Michael Morpurgo, the acclaimed writer who closed the festival last year, said: ‘We need great music as we need the air to breathe. And Music on the Moor brings us the best of music and the finest musicians, to warm our hearts, to lift our spirits.”
The full programme and ticket details can be found at: www.musiconthemoor.org.uk
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