CORNWALL Powerchair Football Club is urgently searching for a new home after being told it must remove its equipment from its current storage facility at Carn Brea Leisure Centre.
The club, which provides opportunities for disabled players from across the county to take part in competitive sport, says it now faces a race against time to secure a suitable venue and storage space to ensure training sessions can continue.
Officials have appealed to the public for help in finding a sports hall in Cornwall that can accommodate Powerchair Football training, along with secure storage for six specialist powerchairs.
The club currently trains twice a month but transporting the heavy powerchairs to and from a venue for every session presents significant logistical challenges. As a result, secure on-site storage is considered essential.
Cornwall Powerchair Football Club plays an important role in supporting disabled athletes, offering players the chance to compete in sport, improve their wellbeing, build confidence and enjoy being part of a supportive team environment.
The appeal comes at a crucial time for the club, with season finals due to take place on June 28. Club representatives say a solution is needed as soon as possible to avoid disruption to future training and activities.
Annette Lee, secretary, coach and player at the club, said the need to leave the current facility was due to circumstances beyond the organisation’s control.
The club is asking anyone who may be able to help to come forward. Potential venues could include sports halls, community centres, schools, colleges, leisure centres, warehouses, businesses, charities or organisations with suitable unused storage space.
Supporters are also being encouraged to share the club’s appeal in the hope of reaching organisations that may be able to help. Anyone able to assist is asked to email Annette at: [email protected].
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