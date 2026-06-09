TEN beaches across Cornwall will be flying Blue Flags this summer after retaining the prestigious award.
Managed by Keep Britain Tidy on behalf of the Foundation for Environmental Education, the coveted award is granted to beaches with high standards in the four categories of water quality, environmental management, environmental education and safety.
Beaches in Cornwall to have received Blue Flag status for 2026 include Crooklets, Polzeath, Porthmeor, Porthminster, Porthmissen/Trevone, Porthtowan, Summerleaze, Widemouth, Gyllyngvase Beach and Carbis Bay in St Ives.
A further five beaches in the Duchy have received a Seaside Award for 2026. They include Crackington Haven, Great Western, Porth, Portreath and Sennen.
The Seaside Award is presented to the best beaches in England and celebrate the quality and diversity of our coastline.
Councillor Loic Rich, cabinet member with responsibility for Environment and Climate Change at Cornwall Council, said: “Cornwall has some of the best beaches in the world and it’s fantastic that we have retained all ten of our Blue Flag awards.
“We’re proud of our beautiful beaches and we ask that people help us to keep them clean and protect marine life by making sure they don’t leave litter behind.
“We also encourage people to visit beaches with RNLI cover and to follow the advice of the lifeguards.”
Cornwall Council contributes towards the cost of the RNLI providing lifeguard cover on many of Cornwall’s beaches. Beachgoers are urged to visit beaches with RNLI patrols and to follow the RNLI’s beach safety advice.
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