The celebrity will be going along to the fundraising Caerhays Castle Summer Fete on Sunday, June 14.
The fete, featuring family entertainment, circus workshops, craft stalls and plate smashing, as well as the dog show, will take over the grounds of the castle on the coast to the south of St Austell and will raise money for the Merlin Centre Neuro Therapy Centre at Hewas Water.
Fern, who is delighted to be supporting both the fete and the Merlin Centre, will also visit the festival of flowers at the event and draw the winning raffle tickets to bring the day’s celebrations to a close.
Lucinda Rimmington, marketing manager of the Caerhays estate, said: “The summer fete is always such a special day in the Caerhays calendar. Families can spend the whole day here enjoying themselves while helping raise money for an incredibly worthwhile cause. We’re delighted to be supporting the Merlin Centre this year and hope as many people as possible will come along.
“This year’s summer fete is set to be our biggest and best yet, with so much for visitors of all ages to enjoy. Whether you fancy learning some circus skills, entering your dog into our fun dog show, browsing our fantastic craft stalls or simply sitting back and soaking up the atmosphere, there really is something for everyone.”
Adele Carter, of the Merlin Centre, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been chosen as the charity beneficiary for the 2026 Caerhays Castle Summer Fete and are hugely grateful to the organisers and everyone supporting the event. The generosity and community spirit behind occasions like this plays a crucial role in sustaining our work, enabling us to support individuals and families across Cornwall affected by neurological conditions.”
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