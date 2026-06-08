A LIFEBOAT crew saved a surfer who got into difficulty in Crantock on Sunday morning. (June 8)
A Newquay Coastguard spokesperson said: “We were tasked to reports of a surfer in difficulty at Crantock. The surfer was located and rescued by the lifeboat crew, assessed for injuries and then dropped off on the beach to meet with members of the team and RNLI Lifeguard’s Newquay supervisors.
“Anyone who sees someone in difficulty along the coast should dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”
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