SALTASH Rugby Club president Bill Ryan has been presented with his British Empire Medal (BEM) in recognition of his outstanding service to rugby and the local community.
The ceremony took place at County Hall, where the Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall, Col Sir Edward Bolitho KCVO, presented the honour to Bill alongside four other recipients.
Bill was recognised for nearly six decades of dedication to grassroots rugby in Saltash, having been one of the founding figures behind the Cornish club.
More than 57 years ago, he played a key role in establishing the club from the ground up, helping lay the foundations for what has become a central part of sporting and community life in the town. Generations of players, families and supporters have since come through the club he helped create.
The British Empire Medal is awarded for meritorious civil or military service worthy of recognition by the Crown, and Bill’s award celebrates his long-standing commitment to sport and community development.
Speaking through the club, supporters said the honour was a “beautifully fitting testament” to his decades of work both on and off the field.
Club members also acknowledged that while his contribution has always been widely known within Saltash Rugby Club, the official recognition highlights the scale of his impact across the wider town.
Mr Ryan has now decided to step back from his role as club president after 57 years of service.
In a tribute, the club expressed its deepest thanks for his “sacrifice, passion, and unmatched commitment” to Saltash Rugby Club.
Although he is standing down from the presidency, members were keen to stress Bill remains “the heart and soul” of the club he helped build.
His presentation at County Hall marked a proud moment not only for Bill and his family, but also for the club and wider Saltash community he has supported throughout his life.
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