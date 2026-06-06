ST AUSTELL Cricket Club has launched an appeal for information after a car was driven across its grounds, damaging pitches and narrowly missing a young child.
The incident happened at around 6pm on Friday (June 5) when a silver Fiat Punto, registration WM10 LYW, was reportedly driven through a narrow cut-through and onto the cricket club grounds.
According to the club, the vehicle travelled across the third and fourth team pitch area at Wheal Eliza, causing significant damage to playing surfaces before continuing across the site.
During the incident, the car is said to have narrowly missed a young child who was on the grounds at the time.
The vehicle then continued across the club before being abandoned near the bottom-right entrance to the second team pitch.
In a statement issued following the incident, St Austell Cricket Club described the events as “extremely serious” and warned the consequences could have been far worse.
Club officials said substantial damage had been caused to club property and stressed that the safety of players, volunteers, members and visitors remains their highest priority.
The club added that reckless behaviour of this nature would not be tolerated and confirmed the matter had been reported to police.
The damaged pitches are regularly used by the club’s third and fourth teams during the cricket season and concerns have now been raised about the impact the incident could have on upcoming fixtures and the condition of the playing surfaces.
St Austell Cricket Club says anyone who saw the silver Fiat Punto in the area on the evening of the incident, or who may have information which could assist the investigation, is urged to contact Devon and Cornwall Police quoting reference DCP20260605-0683.
The club thanked the local community for its continued support and asked anyone with relevant information to come forward as enquiries continue.
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