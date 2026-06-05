POLICE officers carried out a school screening visit at Liskeard School and Community College as part of ongoing safeguarding work with local education providers.
PC Steve Waters attended alongside police dog PD Skye, PC Lauren Hartley, PCSO Bex Steed and PCSO Sarah Diaper.
A selection of classrooms were chosen at random during the visit, with officers reporting no issues of concern.
Police said the exercise forms part of regular engagement with the school aimed at supporting a safe and inclusive learning environment.
They described the visit as a positive opportunity to provide reassurance and maintain strong safeguarding links between the school and the local policing team.
Officers thanked the school for inviting them in and said they continue to work closely with staff to support student wellbeing and safety.
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