LISKEARD Community Fire Station has paid tribute to Watch Manager Pete Jefford as he retires after more than two decades in the fire service.
Pete is stepping down after 23 years of dedicated service, having first begun his firefighting career in Hampshire before later joining Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service.
Colleagues on Purple Watch shared their thanks for his leadership, friendship and unwavering support over the years, describing it as a privilege to have served alongside him.
In a heartfelt message, the crew said Pete would be greatly missed, thanking him for the many laughs and memories shared during his career.
A spokesperson said: “We wish Pete a long, happy and well-earned retirement as he begins the next chapter after years of commitment to protecting the community.”
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