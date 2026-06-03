A NEW youth group designed specifically for quieter teenagers is set to launch in Liskeard this month, offering a supportive environment for young people who identify as introverted, shy, highly sensitive or socially anxious.
The initiative, created by Cornwall community organisation Quiet Connections, will welcome students in Year Groups 10 to 13 from September 2026. Its first gathering will take place on Friday, June 12, from 6.45pm to 8.45pm at the Liskeard Public Hall.
Rather than beginning with a fixed programme of activities, organisers say the opening session will focus on listening to the young people attending and inviting them to shape what the group becomes.
Attendees will be encouraged to share ideas for activities, crafts and future sessions, while also discussing what would help make the group feel safe, comfortable and accessible for quieter young people.
Quiet Connections says the approach reflects its belief many youth spaces are often designed without enough involvement from the young people they aim to support.
Director Hayley Stanton said the organisation wanted to create an environment where quieter personalities could feel accepted without pressure to change who they are.
“We know traditional social gatherings can sometimes feel overwhelming as a quieter person, and you can feel ‘on the outside’ at times,” she said. “Our Meet Ups are designed to offer a warm and supportive space where people can engage in ways that feel comfortable. We want this youth group to be shaped by the very people it is for, starting from day one.”
The sessions will be led by Quiet Connector Ellie Zalick, who said her own experiences growing up helped inspire her involvement in the project.
“For a while I accepted these things, feeling I was socially inept, dysfunctional and believing I had to learn to be loud to be confident,” she said. “But over time, I have learnt this isn’t true. I can be quietly confident I can thrive in conversations when given the space and time I need.
“It is important to me that quieter people have a space where they can connect with likeminded people; where they feel accepted for who they are and comfortable in their own quiet skin.”
Organisers have stressed there will be no awkward icebreakers or expectations placed on attendees. Young people will be free to participate in whatever way feels comfortable to them, whether that means chatting, listening quietly or simply observing.
An anonymous idea board will also be available for anyone who would prefer to communicate their thoughts privately.
The group will be free to attend, and organisers are encouraging young people who cannot make the first meeting to still contribute ideas for future sessions.
Quiet Connections is a Cornwall-based organisation that aims to connect and celebrate quiet people, helping them recognise their strengths and build meaningful connections in a world that often favours louder personalities.
Further details about the youth group, including ways to share ideas in advance, can be found on the Quiet Connections website. Adults aged 18 and over are also invited to attend the organisation’s separate Liskeard Meet Up events.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.