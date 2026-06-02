MORE than 250 young women from schools and colleges across Plymouth and South East Cornwall are set to take part in this year’s “Engineering Her Future” event at the Tamar Bridge.
The annual initiative, now in its fourth year, is being jointly hosted by Tamar Crossings and YMCA Plymouth on Tuesday, June 23, at the Bridging the Tamar Visitor and Learning Centre.
Held as part of International Women in Engineering Day 2026, the event aims to inspire more young women to consider careers in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM), sectors in which women remain significantly underrepresented across the UK workforce.
Students attending the event will have the opportunity to meet industry professionals, take part in hands-on activities and explore career pathways within engineering, construction, infrastructure and marine industries.
This year’s participating organisations include Babcock, the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), Plymouth City Council and City College Plymouth, alongside a range of local employers, education providers and training organisations.
Organisers say the event is particularly important in Plymouth, which is recognised as one of the South West’s leading centres for engineering, defence and marine innovation.
Women currently make up around 17% of the engineering and technology workforce nationally, and organisers hope the event will help challenge stereotypes while encouraging more girls to pursue careers in the sector.
By hosting the event at the Tamar Bridge – one of the region’s best-known engineering landmarks – organisers hope students will see first-hand how engineering shapes everyday life and supports the city’s economy.
Coral Jonas, Bridge Manager at Tamar Crossings, said the partnership with YMCA Plymouth continued to grow from strength to strength.
“We are delighted to be partnering with YMCA Plymouth for the fourth year running to host this important event at Tamar Crossings,” she said. “Through the visitor centre, our work with schools, and partnerships such as this, we hope to continue inspiring the next generation to explore opportunities in STEAM careers.
“By helping young people understand the role engineering and innovation play in shaping Plymouth and the wider region, we hope this event will encourage more young women to see a future for themselves in these industries.”
Sarah Newberry, event organiser from YMCA Plymouth, said the event was designed to raise aspirations and build confidence among young women considering future careers.
“Events like ‘Engineering Her Future’ are a cornerstone of our mission and a testament to what can be achieved through strong local partnerships,” she said. “They play a crucial role in opening doors to new experiences and showing young women what they can achieve in STEM careers.”
The Institution of Civil Engineers South West is headline sponsor for the event.
Regional director Miranda Housden said visibility and representation within engineering professions were essential to tackling future skills shortages and creating a more inclusive industry.
She said: “At the ICE, we’re committed to inspiring the next generation and showcasing diverse role models. By working together, we can build a more inclusive profession, something society urgently needs if we’re to address skills shortages and meet the challenges of the future.”
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