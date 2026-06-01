A COMPANY is seeking planning advice on a proposal to redevelop a farmhouse site in Cornwall.
A pre-planning advice form has been submitted to the Cornwall Council planning department with regard to Trevanion Farm on Trevanion Lane at Trewoon, near St Austell.
The form has been put in by L&M Architects on behalf of Sampson Developments SW Ltd of Carluddon.
Pre-application advice is being sought over the proposed demolition of an existing farmhouse which currently forms two dwellings and its replacement with two new houses.
The form also covers the proposed conversion of existing barns into holiday use and a proposed linking access track to the site from Trecarne.
A Cornwall Council planning officer will provide an opinion on the proposals.
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