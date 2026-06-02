A second child has died following a road traffic collision on the A30 in Cornwall on Friday (May 29)
Emergency services were called after multiple vehicles collided on the westbound carriageway near Connor Downs shortly before 11am.
An eight-year-old boy died at the scene as a result of the incident.
A five-year-old boy was taken to Bristol Children’s Hospital with serious injuries but sadly died on Tuesday, June 2.
A woman in her seventies is being treated in Derriford Hospital having suffered serious injuries.
A woman in her forties was treated for injuries at Derriford hospital and has since been discharged.
The two women and two children were travelling in the same car.
Relatives are being supported by specially trained officers.
A local man in his sixties was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He was treated for minor injuries.
He has been released under investigation while the investigation continues.
Detective Inspector Andy Heath of Devon and Cornwall Police serious collisions investigation team, said: “I am saddened to confirm that a second boy has passed away following Friday’s collision on the A30.
“It is important that the family are given the privacy needed at this difficult time and my thoughts remain with them and others affected by this tragic incident. Investigators continue to support the relatives while we secure the evidence required in this case.
“I would like to thank those who have responded to our witness appeals this week and ask that any witness who has not yet contacted us or anyone with relevant dash-cam to please call 101 or make contact via our website quoting 50260136471.”
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