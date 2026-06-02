POLICE in North Cornwall have asked residents to remain vigilant after an increase in reported thefts of vehicles and their contents in the area.
The warning came from the Bodmin neighbourhood policing team, who said that offenders were targeting vehicles believed to be insecure and then taking advantage of items left in the vehicles.
They have given some examples of how vehicles may be identified as insecure by thieves, including vehicles that are left unlocked, have valuables inside on display, having windows that are not fully closed and not having additional security measures such as steering locks, tracking devices or dash cams present.
In some instances, the vehicles themselves were being reported as stolen, leaving to Devon and Cornwall Police asking residents to ‘remain vigilant’ following the recent reports.
They have said that residents should review their vehicle security, providing a number of tips on how best to do this.
Further, victims of theft are asked to ensure any crimes are reported.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: We're asking residents to remain vigilant following recent reports of theft from vehicles and theft of vehicle in the local area. Offenders have been targeting insecure vehicles and taking advantage of items left in the vehicle.
“Please take a moment to review your vehicle security.
“Always, lock your vehicle, even when parked on your driveway or outside your home, remove valuables such as bags, wallets, tools and electronics, where this isn't possible ensure, they are completely out of sight, check your windows are fully closed, consider additional security such as steering locks, tracking devices and CCTV/Ring Doorbell and dash cam and report any suspicious behaviour immediately via 999 if the crime is in progress or 101/online for non-emergencies.
“Your awareness and quick reporting will help us to identify patterns and target patrols effectively.”
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