THE Jopes Orchestra will be performing Beethoven’s Symphony No 7, Bruch’s Violin Concerto and Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro Overture at three venues in Cornwall this month.
The orchestra, who will be coming to St Germans, Penzance and Truro, bring together the finest professional musicians from across the South West to perform around the Duchy.
The group’s last concert series - Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos performed by Candlelight - was given to enthusiastic audiences across the county.
The June concerts feature some of the most loved classical music, including Bruch’s wonderful violin concerto with Polish violinist Ola Lenkiewicz.
The concerts take place on Sunday, June 14 in St Germans Priory, Saturday, June 20 in St John’s Hall, Penzance, and Sunday, June 21 in Cornwall Museum and Art Gallery, Truro. Tickets are available from the Hall for Cornwall Box Office or on the door.
Nick Beach, conductor of The Jopes Orchestra said: “To conduct Beethoven’s 7th Symphony is a highlight for any conductor. This music has so much energy and drive and I can’t wait to join with these amazing players to share it with Cornish audiences.”
Jopes Music was started by Nick and Sally Beach in 2021. In the first few years they ran a couple of music festivals in their garden, but in the end the weather got the better of them and they moved to indoor performances.
Out of these early experiments two groups were born. The Jopes Ensemble is a flexible group which has given concerts across Cornwall and Devon, while The Jopes Orchestra is a larger group offering full orchestral repertoire.
Both groups draw on some of the finest professional musicians from Cornwall, Devon and beyond.
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