A NEW chaplain for a housing charity in Cornwall has been commissioned by the Bishop of Truro.
The Rt Rev David Williams commissioned the Rev Stephen Williams during a visit to Harbour Housing’s headquarters, Harry Billinge House, in St Austell.
Stephen will provide pastoral support to clients and staff across the organisation.
The bishop, who met trustees, staff and clients, said: “I was deeply encouraged by what I saw at Harbour Housing. The organisation provides far more than accommodation; it offers dignity, hope and the opportunity to rebuild lives. Meeting residents and staff, and hearing their stories, was inspiring.”
Mark Steer, chair of trustees, said: “It was a privilege to welcome Bishop David to Harry Billinge House and to share the life-changing work taking place across Cornwall every day.”
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