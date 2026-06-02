SALTASH Tamar Lions Club secretary Emma Burnard has been presented with a President’s Award in recognition of her dedication and hard work during the club’s inaugural year.
The award was presented by club president John Higgins, who praised Emma for her outstanding support to both the club and its members throughout his year in office.
Emma has played a key role in helping the newly-formed club grow and succeed, while also supporting her husband, Saltash Tamar Lion and Immediate Vice District Governor 105SW, Andy Burnard.
Club members highlighted her commitment, enthusiasm and countless hours of voluntary service as instrumental to the club’s successful first year.
Presenting the award, John said Emma’s efforts and dedication made her a deserving recipient of the honour.
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