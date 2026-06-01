A STRIKING lighthouse sculpture created by Saltash schoolchildren is set to shine as part of a major regional art trail – while also serving as a touching tribute to a much-loved member of the community.
Pupils at Brunel Primary and Nursery Academy have completed the decoration of their “Little Light” sculpture for the St Luke’s Guiding Lights Project, with the artwork sponsored by Saltash town council in memory of former casual caretaker Grahame O’Donoghue.
The colourful lighthouse includes a special dedication to Grahame, recognising his years of service and contribution to the town. His wife, Marjorie, was closely involved in the project and joined councillors, school representatives and pupils to see the finished artwork before it was transported to The Box in Plymouth.
The sculpture will go on public display from July 7 to September 13 as part of the Little Lights schools trail running alongside St Luke’s main Guiding Lights art installation.
Created with the help of local artist Jo Beer, the lighthouse celebrates Saltash’s identity and heritage with illustrations of landmarks including the Tamar bridges, the Celtic Cross, Mary Newman’s Cottage and Isambard Kingdom Brunel.
The Cornish phrase “Degemer an Jydh” – meaning “Seize the Day” – is also featured prominently, reflecting the school’s ethos of aspiration and opportunity.
The wider Guiding Lights Project aims to raise vital funds and awareness for St Luke’s Hospice, which provides end-of-life care and support for families across the region.
Former Saltash mayor Cllr Rachel Bullock said: “The finished lighthouse is a wonderful celebration of Saltash’s heritage, creativity and community spirit, and the pupils should be incredibly proud of what they have achieved.”
Headteacher Darren Woolner added the school was “absolutely delighted” to be involved in the initiative, which brings together schools, artists and communities through a trail of uniquely designed lighthouse sculptures across Plymouth.
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