A fundraising page has been set up to support an eight-year-old girl and her family as she recovers in hospital following a stroke.
Lowen, from St Germans, has had her life ‘turned upside down overnight’ after being admitted to Bristol Children's Hospital where she is currently receiving specialist care after having a stroke.
The hospital is three hours away from the family home, which is putting financial pressure on Lowen’s parents, Beth and Mark.
The fundraising campaign was set up by close friend, Donna Liddelow-Orphan, who hopes to raise thousands to support Lowen and her family during her recovery.
On her fundraising page, she said: “Our community is coming together to support a wonderful local family during an unimaginably difficult time.
“While her family remains hopeful and focused on helping her heal, their lives have been turned upside down overnight. Thanks to the NHS, her medical treatment is being fully covered.
“Her parents are currently doing everything they can to juggle work, hospital visits, and family life. As you can imagine, the emotional strain is immense, and financial pressures are quickly adding up.
“Anyone who knows this family knows how kind, caring, and supportive they are. Right now, we'd love to give them one less thing to worry about.”
Lowen’s family are facing many additional costs that come with having a seriously ill child in hospital far from home. With the hospital being so far away from home, it has meant frequent travelling and significant time away from work.
The funds raised will help cover travel costs to and from the hospital, accommodation close to the hospital, meals while away from home, lost income during Lowen’s recovery, and other expenses that arise during this challenging time.
The support will also allow the family to focus on being together and helping their little girl recover.
Donna continued: “Although the weeks and months ahead may be challenging, we know she is a bright, determined young girl with so much ahead of her.
“So many people overcome incredible obstacles and go on to achieve amazing things, and we believe she has every opportunity to do the same. If you are able to donate, no matter how small the amount, it will make a genuine difference.”
So far, more than £1,300 has already been donated through Donna’s GoFundMe page. To help raise further funds, St Germans Youth Project will be holding ‘Lowen's FunFest and Cake Sale’ at The Eliot Hall on Friday, June 12 from 3.30pm to 6pm.
The event will feature cakes, family activities, games, and plenty of community spirit as the public come together to show Lowen that she is surrounded by love and support as her recovery journey continues.
There will also be facepainting, a raffle, stay and play and refreshments. The community can help by donating a cake or helping to run a stall to raise more money.
To support Lowen and her family, visit the fundraising page at: www.gofundme.com/f/supporting-lowens-recovery-journey
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