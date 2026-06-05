The attraction, which tells the story of humanitarian and war heroine Emily Hobhouse, was honoured during a ceremony at Aerospace Bristol on Wednesday (June 3), cementing its place among England’s leading new tourism destinations.
The award recognises tourism businesses that have delivered exceptional visitor experiences, innovation and excellence within their first years of operation. The Story of Emily was selected from finalists across the country, marking another major milestone in what has already been a landmark year for the Cornish attraction.
The national success follows international recognition in May, when the attraction received an Outstanding Achievement Award at the globally renowned 32nd Annual Thea Awards in Orlando, Florida. The Story of Emily was the only UK organisation to receive a Thea Award in 2026.
Located in the village of St Ive, near Liskeard, the attraction brings to life the remarkable and often overlooked story of Emily Hobhouse, the Cornish-born humanitarian who exposed the suffering of women and children in British concentration camps during the Second Anglo-Boer War between 1899 and 1902.
Despite her humanitarian efforts, Hobhouse was vilified by many in Britain at the time and largely written out of history for decades.
The attraction has transformed her childhood Rectory home into an immersive visitor experience combining heritage, architecture, film, storytelling and food. At the heart of the site is its RIBA award-winning War Rooms experience, which uses cutting-edge immersive media and sensory storytelling to place visitors emotionally at the centre of Hobhouse’s story.
An authentic South African heritage restaurant also forms part of the attraction, helping connect visitors to the historical and cultural context behind Hobhouse’s work.
Claire Corbett, head of marketing at The Story of Emily, said the team was “absolutely delighted” to receive national recognition.
“To be recognised at a national level among so many outstanding tourism businesses is an incredible achievement and a testament to the passion, creativity and dedication of our entire team,” she said. “Since opening our doors, we have been committed to creating a truly unique visitor experience that shines a light on Emily Hobhouse’s extraordinary story, and this award is a wonderful recognition of that ambition.”
Curator Elsabé Brits described the award as a significant moment not only for the attraction, but also for Cornwall’s wider tourism sector.
“To receive recognition from VisitEngland so early in our journey demonstrates the impact the attraction is having on visitors from across the UK and beyond,” she said. “We are incredibly proud of what has been achieved and excited about the future.”
The award comes during a significant commemorative year for the attraction, which will host a landmark event on June 13 to mark the centenary of Emily Hobhouse’s life and legacy.
Organisers hope the event will continue to reshape public understanding of one of Cornwall’s most influential – and historically overlooked – figures.
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