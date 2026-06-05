NEW Liskeard mayor Cllr David Braithwaite said he was “honoured” after being appointed at the town’s mayor-making ceremony held at the Public Hall.
He succeeds Cllr Christina Whitty and will serve alongside deputy mayor Cllr Sylvia Berry for the 2026/27 civic year.
In his acceptance speech, Cllr Braithwaite paid tribute to his predecessor, saying: “I wish to pay tribute and thank Cllr Christina Whitty for all she has done for the town over a great number of years and for actually guiding me through my role as deputy mayor.
“Her knowledge of the town, I don’t think there is a person she doesn’t know, you – and your consort Terry – have served the town very, very well indeed.”
Looking ahead to his own term, Cllr Braithwaite said he felt optimistic about the town’s direction, noting: “I’m very proud of Liskeard, this town is going through a lot of change, but I hope to drive that ambition.
“Like a football manager, you aren’t good unless your players are good, we have a great team here and I’m only their voice box for what they do and what we want to achieve.”
Encouraging public involvement, he said: “When I first moved to the town, I went to town council meetings and I listened… please turn up and ask questions if you want to know more. My door is always open.”
Cllr Whitty delivered an emotional farewell, describing the role as “one of the greatest honours and privileges” of her life after four terms as mayor and five as deputy.
During the ceremony, she presented civic awards including the George Vaughan-Ellis Memorial Trophy to Rachel Bennett, announced new Honorary Burgesses John Gliddon, Lin Moore and Joe Barr, as well a presentation to Gloria Wilton and Keith Richards from the British Heart Foundation for more than 40 years of service.
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