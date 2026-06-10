POLICE are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Fiona Champion, 41, who has been reported missing from the St Austell area.
The last known sightings of Fiona, who was reported missing on May 30, have been in Kingsand, Cawsand, Millbrook and Torpoint.
Fiona, who is known to uses buses for transport, is described as a white female of medium build with brown/dark hair that is shaved/short on her right side of her head.
She is 5ft 2in tall and usually wears dark clothing, mainly hoodie jumpers or jackets, and may be carrying bags and a tent.
Fiona is from St Austell but has links to Ilfracombe.
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