A LIFE-SAVING defibrillator in Liskeard has been vandalised after mindless damage and inappropriate graffiti were discovered on the public unit outside Addington Stores on Higher Lux Street.
The device, which is used in emergencies to provide rapid access in the event of a cardiac emergency, was installed as part of a community initiative funded by the Lions Club of Liskeard in partnership with Liskeard Town Council and maintenance provider FLEET.
A spokesperson for the Lions Club of Liskeard said: “These units were put in place to save lives. We will be informing FLEET, who maintain the units. Hopefully, the individual responsible for this does not require the use of one of these units in the near future, for themselves or any member of their family.”
Liskeard Lions have raised thousands of pounds over the years to install defibrillator units across the town and surrounding villages, aiming to improve access to life-saving equipment in public spaces.
Defibrillators, also known as AEDs, provide critical electrical shocks in the event of sudden cardiac arrest, significantly increasing survival chances when used quickly alongside CPR. Community-funded units like those in Liskeard are typically placed in accessible outdoor cabinets so they can be used at any time by members of the public or emergency services.
Police and community members have previously urged the public to respect the devices, which are designed for emergency use and can make the difference between life and death.
The incident has been described locally as disappointing, as the devices are considered vital community safety assets. Residents are being encouraged to report any information that may assist in identifying those responsible, while organisations involved in the scheme continue to emphasise the importance of protecting publicly accessible emergency equipment across the area.
Enquiries continue as the investigation remains ongoing and further updates are expected in due course locally.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.