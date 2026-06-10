FERRY users have voiced their frustration after Tamar Crossings announced the temporary closure of all toilet facilities aboard the Torpoint ferries following an investigation involving the Environment Agency.
The operator confirmed that it had been notified of a potential regulatory issue relating to the onboard toilets and had taken the precautionary decision to withdraw all facilities from service from 7pm on Tuesday (June 9) while investigations take place.
In a statement, Tamar Crossings said it was working with the Environment Agency to establish the facts and stressed that protecting the River Tamar and complying with environmental regulations remained a priority.
The organisation acknowledged the closure would cause inconvenience for passengers and pointed users towards public toilet facilities in Devonport Park and Torpoint town centre while alternative arrangements are explored.
However, the announcement has sparked a strong reaction from regular ferry users, many of whom took to social media to question the practicality of the advice, particularly for motorists caught in lengthy queues.
Brian House criticised the suggestion that existing public toilets could adequately serve ferry users.
“How do you manage to class Torpoint toilets and the toilets in Devonport Park as available for ferry users. I’m sure you’d be happy if people parked their vehicles in the ferry lanes then walked to these toilets,” he wrote.
“It's about time you stopped wasting money on vanity projects, ie the visitor centre, and started spending it on facilities that are actually needed by the users of the ferries, ie functioning toilets either side by the lanes!”
Others highlighted the challenges faced by passengers during ferry breakdowns or delays, when queues can build up significantly on both sides of the river.
Daniel Atkins said while he understood Tamar Crossings was not obliged to provide toilets, the alternative options suggested were unrealistic.
“You need to read the room and realise that suggesting the public toilets in Torpoint And Devonport Park is unacceptable,” he wrote. “Torpoint side is an eight-minute walk for an able-bodied person. Plymouth side it is 15 minutes.”
Mr Atkins questioned whether motorists were expected to leave vehicles unattended in ferry queues to access the nearest public conveniences.
Responding to the criticism, Tamar Crossings said it recognised the importance of having facilities available for users and confirmed efforts were already underway to provide alternatives.
The operator replied: “We understand that the public are reliant on facilities being available, and this is why even though we’re not obliged to provide them we’re looking to pay for alternative facilities to be in place asap. Until these facilities are in place, we're simply advising our users of the closest available facilities so that they have as much useful information as possible.”
Anna-Louise Ellis also questioned the messaging surrounding the closure.
“Wouldn’t this have been simpler to apologise for the closure of the facilities beyond your control and suggest portaloo provisions were being sourced?” she wrote.
Tamar Crossings has said further updates will be provided once investigations have progressed and more information becomes available.
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