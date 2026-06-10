PLANS to provide five studios flats, as well as further living accommodation, at a former pub in Torpoint have been withdrawn.
The proposal for the former Kings Arms Public House on Fore Street were submitted to Cornwall Council earlier this year by Andrew Clarkson.
It stated that the applicant was seeking a change of use from public house to five studio flats on the ground floor, along with the regularisation of use for the first and second floors as a HMO (house in multiple occupation).
Work on the eight proposed HMO rooms at the old pub were undertaken back in February 2024, while changes for the flats were completed in January this year.
Those in support of the proposal saw the benefits of bringing more affordable accommodation to the town, while others, who objected to the plans, had concerns over issues such as parking.
However, the proposal has now been withdrawn by the applicant, meaning that they will not go ahead unless a new planning application is made.
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