That is, of course beyond their excellent music. You know the hit singles – and don’t get me wrong, I absolutely love them. I also particularly like some of their album tracks, lesser known singles and more recent hits so I will take a moment to name check three of several – March of the Gherkins (from the album Keep Moving), One Better Day (also from Keep Moving, but a genuinely beautiful song which was the product of one of the rarer songwriting combinations in the band, namely Suggs and Mark Bedford) and Yesterday’s Men (from the album Mad Not Mad).