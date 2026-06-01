WE are very pleased to say that after a period of eleven days without live studio shows we are back up and running and, indeed, sounding better than ever!
The Liskeard and Looe Radio studio is fully equipped and when in the 'hot seat' our presenters face three screens, one for the ads and streaming, another solely for our mixcloud streaming chat platform and the third, the main screen, has all the software applications that allow us to broadcast to our listeners online and via various social media platforms.
Two weeks ago the ageing computer serving screen three unexpectedly crashed and no amount of begging, pleading or profanities was going to resuscitate it.
Fortunately this had no effect on our 24/7 online playout which broadcasts via a separate medium.
As a community radio station relying solely on advertising revenue the cost of the necessary replacement computer hurt somewhat however it was necessary and once it was installed and all the necessary settings restored, broadcasting could resume.
So please, make sure you join us again online at www.liskeardlooeradio.com or via the mixcloud video-streaming app where we have the best music, chat, local news and information all day, every day!
Looe Business Awards
The long-awaited Gala Night, being held at The Hannafore Point Hotel on Saturday, June 27, is less than four weeks away and things are getting just a little exciting.
A share of profits from the event will be donated to the Looe Skatepark Fundraising Appeal.
Voting comes to a close on June 12 and as it stands there are no clear and outright leaders in the contested categories so we are urging anyone who wants to support your favourite local businesses across 11 categories to please vote via the link www.liskeardlooeradio.com/looe-business-awards-2026 and press the 'vote now' button.
Looe Skate Park
Funds for the long-awaited facility have had a welcome boost with an £8,000 donation from Rathbones, one of many fund-giving bodies the team had applied to. Kim Spencer of Looe Development Trust said: "This takes us up to just under £117,000 on a project costing £300,000 and I am happy to say the project received unanimous support at the recent Looe Town Parish meeting with young skaters present.
"We have our volunteer evening on June 10 at 6pm at the Millpool centre and we are asking anyone who can give up a couple of hours to help on stands at events or, if they want to, to get involved in an event. We continue to be approached on what feels like a daily basis by individuals and groups who have fund raising ideas or who want to run events for donations.”
Looe Raft Race
Liskeard and Looe Radio will, once again be out and about at East Looe Quay looking after the music and commentary for this fun event being held on Sunday, June 21, at 11.30am. Entries are still open so why not get involved, or at least come along to support the craziness.
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