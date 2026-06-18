A GROUP that tried to resurrect the Newquay Royal British Legion has blamed the former committee for its failed attempt.
John Goudge, who was part of a contingent that strove to reopen the clubhouse in Trevena Terrace, argues the ex-club committee’s “lack of transparency, organisational skills and poor accountability” has left the venue “dead in the water.”
He is also “extremely annoyed” that the “desolation within the club” has not received “subsequent actions” by external authorities.
It follows Rt Hon Lord Justice Lewison from the Civil Court of Appeal, refusing an application for permission to appeal, against the refusal of the High Court to grant permission to apply for judicial review to enquire about the legality of the extraordinary general meeting to shut the premises in Trevena Terrace.
It follows Justice Griffiths at the Cardiff High Court ruling an application to apply for a judicial review brought by former committee members Mr Goudge, Paula Marcelis and Jill Bernard, is refused as it is “totally without merit.”
The claimants took the Financial Conducts Authority, the Royal British Legion (Newquay) Club Ltd and Cornwall Council, which owns the land the club occupies, to court in order to give them the powers to form a new committee and reopen the club.
They argued the original meeting called by the committee to close the club did not have sufficient members present in attendance and that members were “misled” about conditions of the closure.
The RBL club, which has been operating since 1948, controversially closed in September 2023 after the committee members, who had resigned a month earlier, were unable to pay debts which are understood to be in the region of £87,000.
Mr Goudge said: “Due to the fact that the ex-committee failed in their duty in replying to their said accounts for the years ending 2023-24 which resulted in Cornwall Council seizing the club under statutory regulations.
“Though our argument was around the special general meeting in September2023 we stated it did not have a quorum of members to legally close the club.
“Furthermore, our efforts to take over with a new committee and subsequent directions this too was refused.
“This unfortunate decision means we the claimants have failed in what we hoped and perceived would be a new committee and after resolving funds would once again have future employment and entertainment for the people of Newquay, which now has come to a complete end.
“We are not happy with the decision and length of time taken by the court process, which potentially in turn damaged our case.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the past members both of the Royal British Legion branch and club that over this period have supported financially and vocally, but alas we can do more, due to the judge's decision.
“We wish you all the very best for the future and please treasure all the good times we all have had over the 50 years that the club operated with such aplomb.”
A representative for the former committee was approached for comment.
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