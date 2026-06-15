SEX OFFENCES
JAMES TWYDLE, 47, of The Copper Beech Hotel, Edgcumbe Avenue, Newquay pleaded guilty to making 1,295 Category C images of a child between 2020 and 2023. He was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Magistrates gave a custodial sentence because recent offences were committed during a court order, the period over which the offences were committed, his attempts to conceal his offences by claiming machine malfunction and the number of images involved. He was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order restricting his use of the internet. His mobile phone and computer tower were confiscated and he must register with the police for seven years.
LEWIS WHEELER, 30, of Crantock Street, Newquay pleaded guilty to threatening to share a photograph of a woman in an intimate state at St Columb on 15 July intending for her to fear the threat would be carried out. He was ordered to do 160 hours unpaid work and has to pay £135 costs.
PAUL BARRY, 65, of Tideford Cross has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with possessing 1,361 extreme pornographic images of a person having intercourse/oral sex with an animal; 82 Category A, 27 Category B and 210 Category C indecent images of a child; 392 prohibited images of a child and making 365 Category A, 147 Category B and 6641 Category C indecent images of a child between 2020 and 2022. His case was listed for 3 July.
PETER BENNETT, 38, of Duchy Terrace, Upton Cross has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with making indecent images and pseudo-photographs of two girls. He also pleaded guilty to possessing a knife at Sibleyback Lake on 13 May. He was released on conditional bail not to go three addresses in Cornwall; not to contact three females ; not to have unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 unless unavoidable in everyday life with a supervising person being aware of the police investigation and its nature and not to acquire or be found in possession of any device capable of accessing the internet. His case was listed for 3 July.
JACK MILLS, 20, of Longbarn Cottage, Ellbridge Lane, Hatt has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with attempting to rape a woman and sexually assaulting her at Saltash in April 2023. His case was listed for 10 July and he was released on conditional bail not to contact his alleged victim.
DOMINIC POLGLASE, 59, of Tamar Park, Coxpark, Gunnislake has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with attempting to rape and indecently assaulting a girl under the age of 16 and gross indecency with a girl under the age of 14. His case was listed for 10 July and he was released on conditional bail not to contact his alleged victim.
THOMAS HERRINGTON, 32, of Cambeak, Boscastle has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with raping a woman at Camelford, penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15 and making two Category A moving images of a child, one Category B moving image and eight Category C still and moving images of a child. His case was listed for 3 July.
DANIEL SNELL, 35, of Kingdon Way, Holsworthy had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to turn up to court to answer a charge of sexual offences with a girl aged 14 or 15 at Bude between 2020 and 2022.
CONTROLLING BEHAVIOUR
STEWART MEPHAM, 37, of Cider Press Road, Boyton has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with strangling a woman and engaging in coercive/controlling behaviour between 2023 and 2024. He is alleged to have regularly assaulted his victim and emotionally and verbally abused her. His case was listed for 3 July and he was released on conditional bail not to enter an address in Lifton or any address where his alleged victim is likely to be.
ASSAULT
SEBASTIAN CHIGUMBA, 19, of Dilbridge Road East, Colchester pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting and strangling a woman at Newquay in April 2025. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned for a pre-trial review.
GARON WHICHELOW, 52, of The Queens Head, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at St Austell in June 2025 and possessing a sheath knife with a sharpened 10cm blade at Morrisons car park in Liskeard on 12 October. Magistrates noted the assault was an unprovoked attack of a serious nature and he must pay his victim £500 compensation. He was given a 11-month custodial sentence (with nine weeks in prison), suspended for 24 months and ordered to have treatment for his drug use.
JAY CAPEWELL, 19, of Melrose Avenue, Plymouth was given a 10-month prison sentence at Truro Crown Court after changing his plea to guilty on a charge of assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm at an address in Foxhole in November 2024. A charge of suffocating her in November 2025 will remain on file. He was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until 8 June 2036.
DALE CLANCY, 43, of Landreath Place, St Blazey has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm and strangling her at St Blazey in April 2025. His case was listed for 10 July and he was released on conditional bail not to enter Chapel Terrace, St Blazey or contact his alleged victim.
CONNOR WILDEN, 33, of Berrycoombe Vale, Bodmin who was found guilty of assaulting a woman and damaging her mobile phone at the Carvynick Golf and Country Club at Summercourt in December 2024 has been given a community order and will have to do 100 hours unpaid work. He was made subject to a restraining order restricting his contact with his victim. He has to pay a £114 surcharge and £1777.33 compensation for the phone.
NICHOLAS RAWLINGS, 54, of Treview, St Breward pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at Bodmin on 21 May. He will be sentenced on 28 August and was released on conditional bail not to contact his victim.
ANTHONY CUMMINGS, 40, of Foxglove Road, Bodmin pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman on 11 February 2025 and to, between 31 December and 1 March this year, displaying any writing, sign or other visible representation which was threatening or abusive within the sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress under the Public Order Act 1986. A charge of damaging car tyres on 8 September at Bodmin which he pleaded not guilty to will remain on file. The case was adjourned until 26 June and he was remanded in custody.
KNIFE CRIME
ANYA CURTIS, 35, of Santos Terrace, Tywardreath Highway pleaded guilty to possessing a scythe and using or threatening violence towards other persons on Tywardreath Highway on 6 June as well as breaching a criminal behaviour order made in December 2023. She was remanded in custody and her case adjourned until 23 June.
NICHOLAS CRAZE, 56, of Springfield Road, Liskeard has appeared in magistrates’ court charged with possessing a knife on Springfield Road, Liskeard on 8 June. He was sent to Truro Crown Court on conditional bail not to contact seven people. His case was listed for 10 July.
HARVEY ROUEN, 22, of North Road, Saltash pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing a knife and using threatening behaviour on Fore Street, Bodmin on 30 August. He was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, must do 100 hours unpaid work, have treatment for his mental health and pay a £187 surcharge.
HARASSMENT
ASHLEY CURTIS, 34, of Eden Close, Par pleaded guilty to harassing a woman between 6 and 22 February by sending her unwanted messages, voice notes and telephone calls. He will be sentenced on 6 July.
DANIEL SCAMMELL, 22, of Connoc Close, Liskeard who has pleaded guilty to harassing a woman between December and February admitted breaking his bail conditions namely to abide by GPS tagging conditions excluding him from Saltash. He was released on conditional bail not to enter Saltash or a road in Liskeard or contact a woman except via court proceedings. He must live and sleep at his Liskeard address. His case was adjourned until 19 June.
MENACING MESSAGES
LEWIS WHEELER, 30, of Crantock Street, Newquay pleaded guilty to sending a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, damaging a toilet seat between 14 and 19 July and possessing 4.76 grams of cannabis at St Columb on 19 July. He was ordered to do 160 hours unpaid work.
DAVID MALONE, 54, of Clifton Villa, East Street, Newquay pleaded guilty to sending a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character on 29 June last year. He was given a community order and must do 150 hours unpaid work and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until 11 June 2027. He has to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
PETER ASHBY, 47, of Fore Street, Mevagissey pleaded guilty to sending a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character on 12 November. He was fined £200, has to pay a £80 surcharge and £135 costs and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until 11 June 2028.
AGGRAVATED VEHICLE TAKING
DARREN LAFFAN, 55, of NFA, Camelford pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking when he took a Citroen C3 from Camelford and damaged it on 26 May last year. He was fined £40, banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
BURGLARY
DANIEL KNIGHT, 33, of Daniels Lane, St Austell pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to burgling a caravan at Penvose Caravan Park, Newquay in October 2023 and stealing cash, a radio, phone, toys, medication and paperwork and guilty to possessing two bottles of Methadone. His trial was fixed for 28 September.
FRAUD
MARC HOLMES, 41, of Leader Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation when, in May 2025, he dishonestly claimed to be the legal owner of a car with authority to sell it and that the vehicle did not have any outstanding finance intending to gain £16,300. He was given a community order to do 80 hours unpaid work, was put on a drug treatment plan when he will have to provide samples and was ordered to pay £1800 compensation.
SEAN WHYTON, 35, of Newitt Road, Rochester pleaded guilty to three charges of fraud when, in 2023, he falsely promised to pay for services at The Portbyhan Hotel and The Old Bridge House in Looe and the Molesworth Arms Hotel in Wadebridge intending to cause the hotels loss. He will be sentenced on 28 August.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
RYAN CAMBRON, 30, of Brassey Square, London pleaded guilty to damaging a television at a property in Newquay in June last year. He was fined £80, ordered to pay £200 compensation, £85 costs and made subject to a restraining order not to contact a woman or go to Rew An Margh, Newquay until 8 June 2028.
JAMIE WILKINSON, 33, of West Moors, Ferndown has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with driving dangerously on Fore Street Looe, criminal damage valued at £1310 to the window of Cornish Delights in Looe and causing £4656.67 worth of damage to a marked police van in June 2025. His case was listed for 3 July.
THEFT
RICHARD WILKINSON 35, of Porthmellon Gardens, Callington pleaded guilty to stealing £30 worth of alcohol from B&M Stores in Callington on 3 December and £50 worth of alcohol and food from the store on 17 November. He was fined £80 and has to pay a £64 surcharge and £85 costs.
CAUSED SERIOUS INJURY
CHARLIE DANBY, 28, of Redruth Highway pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to a man by driving without due care and attention on the A3059 at Carnanton Road, Newquay on 20 July. He was given a six-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months. Magistrates noted he has an incredibly poor driving record and his driving at the time of the incident could have killed both him and his passenger, a friend, who was seriously injured with the impact being so severe the engine was thrown from the vehicle. He has to do 150 hours unpaid work, was banned from driving for two years when he will have to pass an extended test, ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.
KAITLYN CLARKE, 20, of Trenance Road, St Austell has been given a 14-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after she pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to three people on Polkirt Hill, Mevagissey on 5 July by driving without due care and attention. Magistrates said she had a thoughtless momentary lapse with serious consequences and lifelong injuries for her passengers who, at the time, were her friends. She has to do 150 hours unpaid work, was banned from driving for 12 months and has to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.
KEIRAN MOORE, 26, of Pendennis, Menheniot pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to a man by driving without due care and attention on the A38 at Dobwalls in February 2025. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £692 and was ordered to pay £431.17 compensation, a £277 surcharge and £85 costs.
MARTIN DAWKINS, 68, of Colwyn Road, Torpoint pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention causing serious injury to a man on the Launceston link road on 4 February 2025. He was given an interim driving ban and will be sentenced on 21 August.
NOT IN CONTROL
STANLEY WEARNE, 63, of Pagoda Drive, Duporth has been given a six-months driving ban, as a points disqualification, after he was convicted of driving on the A39 at Trekenning on 25 August when he was not in a position to have proper control of the vehicle. He was fined £378 and ordered to pay a £135 surcharge and £120 costs.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
ANTHONY DEACON, 62, of Bobs Road, St Blazey who was facing a drug drive charge has died.
DARREN PARKER, 50, of Roydon Close, Launceston pleaded guilty to driving at Horse Whim Drive, St Austell on New Year’s Eve with 17 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the level of ten. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
LIAM WANNACOTT, 29, of Pengelly, Delabole pleaded guilty to driving whilst unfit through drink and without insurance on the access road to Benbole Farm solar farm on St Kew Highway on 17 May. He was banned from driving for 12 months which will be reduced by three months if he completes a course, fined £300 and ordered to pay a £120 surcharge and £85 costs.
NATALIE BOWMAN, 41, of Goldsworthy Drive, Bude pleaded guilty to driving whilst unfit through drink at Stratton Road, Bude on 22 May. She was banned from driving for 12 months which will be reduced by three months if she completes a course, was fined £120 and has to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
DRIVE WHILST DISQUALIFIED
GARY WOODWARD, 53, of Hodge Close, Saltash pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified on Blowing House Lane, St Austell on 4 June. He will be sentenced on 28 August.
DANGEROUS VEHICLE
ANDREW GRIFFITHS, 63, of Queen Street, Lostwithiel pleaded guilty to using a VW Bora on Priory Road, Bodmin on 29 December in such a condition that it was likely to injure a person and driving whilst unfit through drugs. The car had an insecure battery, a damaged body panel and a bonnet catch defect. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay a £80 surcharge and £85 costs.
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