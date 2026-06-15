CHARLIE DANBY, 28, of Redruth Highway pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to a man by driving without due care and attention on the A3059 at Carnanton Road, Newquay on 20 July. He was given a six-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months. Magistrates noted he has an incredibly poor driving record and his driving at the time of the incident could have killed both him and his passenger, a friend, who was seriously injured with the impact being so severe the engine was thrown from the vehicle. He has to do 150 hours unpaid work, was banned from driving for two years when he will have to pass an extended test, ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.