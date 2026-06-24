Erick Bueno, 31, from Rio de Janeiro pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing 3.75 grams of cocaine with intent to supply at Newquay on May 11.
He was sent to prison for 20 months, had £1,355 cash forfeited and will be deported back to Brazil on his release.
Also in court was Exhisjan Disha, 27, of Beresford Hotel, Narrowcliff, Newquay who pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing cocaine at Newquay with intent to supply on May 17.
He was sent to prison for 22 months, had to relinquish £1,540 cash and his phone and he has to pay a £187 surcharge.
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