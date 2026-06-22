CORNWALL’S brightest fun run staged at RAF St Mawgan helped raise £120,000 for charity.
Around 1,400 people took part in the Children’s Hospice South West’s (CHSW) 12th Rainbow Run on Saturday, June 20.
Participants of all ages ran, jogged and walked the 5km route through eight coloured paint stations, around the airbase’s training ground and got covered in powder paint of all colours of the rainbow.
Entertainment was provided by Below Zero, Absolute Amusements UK, DJ in Cornwall, Elements Taiko Band, Acappella Sound and Jules Parties.
Kiley Pearce, events fundraiser for CHSW said: “We have had the most wonderful day in the sunshine, it’s truly a joy seeing thousands of people come together from every postcode in Cornwall and Plymouth to have fun and get covered in paint, and all for a special cause.
“We couldn’t do this without our main event sponsor Kernow Coatings as well as our other incredible paint station sponsors, the amazing team at RAF St Mawgan and all our suppliers and over 200 volunteers.
“Thank you also to the wonderful family members from Little Harbour who spoke today and took part, it has been truly special.”
Little Harbour supports more than 128 families from across Cornwall and Plymouth through hospice days, hospice stays as well as home visits and virtual support.
Kernow Coatings celebrated its second year as main event sponsor and paint station sponsorship was also provided by: Steve Andrews Tyres and Autocare, Biffa, Happy Days Nurseries, Moose Toys, St Ewe Eggs, Kelly’s of Cornwall and Groundshore.
The Station Commander at RAF St Mawgan, Wing Commander Gareth Elliott, said: “Children’s Hospice South West provides exceptional care and compassion when it is needed most.
“The Rainbow Run is a wonderful example of how our station and our community come together with energy, colour and purpose to support such a meaningful cause.”
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