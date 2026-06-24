THREE Lions fans roared on England at the Newquay fanzone for its World Cup game against Ghana on Tuesday night.
Around 400 fans flocked to Newquay Football Club stadium to watch the match on a big screen, which was organised by Wax Events.
They were loving the atmosphere but were left disappointed by the frustrating goalless scoreline.
But there was plenty of positivity around though about England’s prospects of securing the World Cup trophy.
England fan Andrew Watkins said: “The atmosphere was electric at times at the fanzone.
“It’s great being around so many England fans to cheer on the team. The result wasn’t what we wanted but it’s all to play for. Come on England.”
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Aerial shot of the Newquay fanzone
Fan Joe Thomas Penny added: “The Wax fanzone at Newquay AFC was buzzing at kick off but sadly a very defensive display from Ghana killed the game and resulted in a frustrating night for everyone watching.
“England huffed and puffed but couldn't create the chances to see them off. However the Wax fanzone was still great fun, well organised and a brilliant place to watch the big game.
“The big screen is cracking and surely when England face Panama this weekend the goals will flow.”
Alex Hayward from Newquay AFC said: "There were almost 400 at the fanzone, the weather was incredible, and watching the game on the Mount Wise pitch under the lights felt very special.
“We normally have 500 in the stands, so to get close to that out on the pitch was brilliant, and a good reminder the new season's not far off now.
“The atmosphere was spot on, everyone together for the night, and it was good to see a lot of the same faces that come through the season.
“There were kids running around and families in too, which was really pleasing to see and what the club is all about.
"It was a difficult game from England, but that didn't take anything away from the night.
“It is probably no bad thing they had a game like that early on, so they can work out how to break down a team that sits deep next time.
“They've got so much quality though, I can't see them not going deep into the later rounds."
A spokesperson for Wax Events said: “Massive thank you to everyone who turned up for our World Cup screening.
“The atmosphere was unreal. We’re back this Saturday for England versus Panama.”
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