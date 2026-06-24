TORPOINT Community College will close early today as the region continues to experience a spell of hot weather, with officials taking action to protect the health and wellbeing of students and staff.
The decision comes after the Met Office issued an Amber Weather Warning for large parts of the country, alongside a Red Heat Health Alert from Cornwall Local Authority. With temperatures expected to remain high, the College has decided that an early closure is the safest option for the school community.
Torpoint Community College will finish at 12.30pm on Wednesday, June 24, allowing students to return home before the hottest part of the day. Bus transport providers are being contacted to arrange adjusted schedules, with further confirmation expected in the morning.
Parents and carers of students who normally walk home have been asked to make sure suitable arrangements are in place to help children travel home safely.
Students who receive free school meals will still be able to collect their lunches from the canteen during breaktime.
For families who need their child to remain at the College for the rest of the day, the school has said support will be available. Parents should contact reception at [email protected] so suitable arrangements can be made.
Principal Dr Jeremy Plumb said the decision had been made with safety as the highest priority, acknowledging that the change may cause inconvenience but stressing the importance of protecting the College community during the extreme heat.
The College will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates regarding arrangements for Thursday and Friday.
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