THE Eden Project has announced the return of one of its best-loved family experiences.
A decade on from Eden’s famous Dinosaur Uprising, Dinosaurs Return launches for the summer holidays – promising an even bigger dinosaur experience at the global gardens.
Running throughout the summer (July 25 to September 6), the programme will see the Eden Project transform its Cornwall home into a prehistoric playground, showcasing one of the largest collections of animatronic dinosaurs in the UK.
A nod to Eden’s much-loved dinosaur events of a decade ago, Dinosaurs Return is almost three times bigger than before, with 15 animatronic dinosaurs — including several life-size species and a towering 40‑foot-long Tyrannosaurus rex — hidden among lush planting to create a journey through deep time.
The experience also features Dinosaur World Live, the internationally acclaimed, Olivier Award-winning show that has captivated audiences in theatres around the world. The 45‑minute live show will run three times daily, seven days a week, throughout the summer holidays.
The high energy, family friendly production features eight life-size dinosaurs, from T‑rex and Triceratops to giant flying reptiles, combining theatre, science and storytelling to captivate children and grownups alike.
Visitors are invited to embark on an expedition, starting in the palaeontology research lab, to help locate and identify the dinosaurs that have taken up residence in the Rainforest Biome. The magnificent T-rex will loom amid the steamy planting, while giant pterosaurs, with wingspans of up to four metres, will be suspended from Biome beams overhead.
Elsewhere, visitors might stumble upon a nesting Oviraptor, glimpse Velociraptors concealed in the vegetation, or come face to face with a seven‑metre‑long Parasaurolophus. Completing the prehistoric cast are fish-eating Baryonyx, an armoured Ankylosaurus, and a towering Triceratops, all carefully positioned to create moments of surprise, scale and wonder across the gardens.
Alongside the large-scale dinosaurs and live theatre, Dinosaurs Return also offers a programme of hands-on, interactive experiences, dinosaur-themed craft activities and storytelling designed to spark curiosity and creativity. Together, these experiences invite children not just to learn more about dinosaurs and the past, but to imagine, explore and discover their inner explorer and scientist through play.
Simon Townsend, general manager at the Eden Project, said: “This is one of Eden’s most famous and much-loved summer programmes, and we are incredibly excited to be bringing it back on an even bigger scale than ten years ago.
“The sheer size, level of detail and the way the dinosaurs are integrated in the Rainforest Biome makes this an experience unlike anything else in the UK. At a time when dinosaurs are capturing the imagination again — from major films and television to new scientific discoveries — this summer at Eden offers a truly spectacular way to experience them in a setting that’s as dramatic as the creatures themselves.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.