A 25-year-old man who raped a teenager in St Austell has today (Friday, June 19) been jailed for four years and two months.
Roberts was also given a 15-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered to sign the National Sex Offender Register for life. A 10-year restraining order was also imposed.
Following a trial at Truro Crown Court, that concluded on Thursday, May 14, Roberts was found guilty of rape and sexual activity against the victim.
Detective Constable Lauren Manning said: “I would like to pay tribute to the bravery of the victim who was only 14 at the time of the offences. She has remained engaged with the police throughout the entire process, which has taken several years, and has given evidence in court.
“Despite the length of time from reporting it, to the matter coming to court, it has been dealt with appropriately today. I truly hope this result encourages others to report sexual abuse to us so it can be investigated and they can be assured that they will be listened to and believed.
“And it is important to remember that survivors of sexual offences are protected by law and have life-long anonymity.”
• If you or someone you know has been a victim of rape or sexual assault, we encourage you not to suffer in silence and report it to the police by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency. You can also report information and crimes on our website. Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
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