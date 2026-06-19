THOUSANDS of youngsters have taken part in the fourth annual St Austell Festival of Children’s Literature.
The festival featured a schools day for pupils in the town and further afield and then a family day based in the town centre.
Festival director Simon Pollard said: “The family day built on a very successful schools day where several thousand children were treated to fun, historical adventures, draw-alongs and crafting with best-selling authors and illustrators.
“One of the festival’s patrons, Laura Ellen Anderson, started the family day with a bang by creating a new edition to her imaginary land of Star Kitties.
“In the National Year of Reading, there really was something for everyone – with Andy Stanton, who is celebrating 20 years of Mr Gum, JJ Arcanjo, the brains behind the hit BBC television series Crookhaven, and multiple appearances from Peter Rabbit. The authors commented on how welcoming everyone.
“The festival team are committed to being as inclusive as possible, which starts with keeping the ticket prices at just £1. This is only possible with grant funding and sponsorship. We are extremely grateful to everyone including St Austell BID (Business Improvement District), the White River shopping centre, the Market House and St Austell Town Council.
“Word of the festival has spread far and wide and we were joined by international podcast star Krish from the Fourth Bookmark who came across from Paris to interview authors and report on the event.”
Volunteer Hannah Dunstan said: “The work that the team do is truly incredible and I love volunteering for them. Having grown up in St Austell, I know how important it is for children in the town to experience events like this and for the importance and love of reading to be centre stage.”
Plans are already being made for the fifth festival with the family day scheduled for June 19, 2027.
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