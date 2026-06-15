Foresters Court Goodwill
COURT Goodwill 5077, the East Cornwall branch of the Foresters Friendly Society, has held a successful meeting at Liskeard Town Hall.
Chief Ranger – chairman - Kevin Wadland, opened proceedings at 2pm, leading members through a full agenda that included the review and approval of the branch’s finances, accounts and member grant awards.
The meeting also provided an opportunity to discuss ongoing welfare support for members, charitable initiatives within the local community and an exciting programme of forthcoming social events.
Since taking office as Chief Ranger at the end of March and with the assistance of other members, Kevin has already raised more than £225 for his chosen charity, the Launceston Voluntary First Aid Service (LVFS).
To further support the organisation, members are planning a special social event next March, likely to be held at the Eagle House Hotel. The Saturday afternoon gathering will include a buffet and culminate in the presentation of a cheque to the charity.
Court Goodwill 5077 is proud to be part of the Foresters Friendly Society, a national mutual organisation with a long-standing tradition of supporting its members, their families and local communities through welfare, friendship, and charitable work.
The branch continues to welcome new members from across East Cornwall who are interested in becoming part of a friendly, supportive and community-minded organisation. Membership offers the opportunity to meet new people, enjoy a varied programme of social events, and become involved in charitable and community activities that make a positive difference locally.
As part of the Foresters Friendly Society, members benefit from being part of a long-established organisation built on the values of friendship, mutual support and fellowship.
Whether looking to expand social connections, support local causes, or simply enjoy good company, Court Goodwill 5077 offers a warm welcome to people of all ages and backgrounds.
Anyone interested in learning more about the branch and its activities is encouraged to get in touch and discover how they can become involved.
For further information, contact secretary Gary Webber by email at [email protected] or by telephone on 01326 315055.
Additional information about the Foresters Friendly Society can be found at www.forestersfriendlysociety.co.uk
Dobwalls United Church
Saturday, June 20 — 2.30pm, cream tea.
Sunday, June 21 — 11am, cluster service at St Neot.
St Melor's Church, Linkinhorne
Mondays weekly - morning prayer at 10am.
On Sunday, June 21 — Sung Evensong at 6.30pm.
St Paul's, Upton Cross
Sunday, June 21 — Holy Communion service at 10am.
Messy church at Rilla Mill Retreat Centre at 3pm.
Lynher Luvlies
Maxine Browne reports that after over 90 years in existence Linkinhorne Women's Institute, as such, no longer exists.
As a small group in a rural area, membership was falling. For some, the annual subscription was too high and there were concerns about how much was left for the group once the sums which had to be paid to county and above had been deducted. So regretfully, the current membership of 15 voted to close.
Linkinhorne WI is currently on suspension for three years before final closure takes place, which is the correct procedure.
Instead, a group of ladies wishing to meet up each month have become the "Lynher Luvlies". For the time being meetings will take place at Rilla Mill Retreat Centre, usually on the second Monday of every month from 2pm until 4pm/4.30pm. The meeting on June 8 will be reported later - "Cruising the Danube".
A spokesperson said: “We will continue to invite speakers where we can, as well as holding social type events and regular meals out.
“The first informal get together in April we were delighted to welcome Matt of Roly's Fudge in Looe who gave an interesting and entertaining talk about the history of the business and facts about some of the ingredients used. He brought samples for us to enjoy, which we did!”
There is no subscription as such. Luvlies pay £3 on the door if they attend a meeting plus a contribution of £1 towards tea/biscuits. There will be a fund raising raffle at each meeting which will cost £1 per ticket for anyone wishing to take part. There are no plans to include men at present but we expect to hold some events to which they will be invited.
The spokesperson added: “We are hoping to encourage more "Lynher Luvlies" to come and join us.”
History Group walk
THE next walk will take place on Sunday, June 21, at 1.30pm which will be led by the History Group.
A more gentle stroll through Henwood learning about people and buildings within the village.
St Ive Parish Church
THE united morning service will next be, on Sunday, June 21.
Starting at 11.15am held at St Ive Parish Church. Tea/coffee/biscuits will be served after the service.
A warm welcome to all.
Advance notice for St Ive Parish Church: This year’s afternoon teas will be held on Sunday, August 2, 16 and 30.
Quethiock Horticultural Show
THIS year’s horticultural show will take place on Saturday, July 18, from 1.30pm on the village playing field in Quethiock.
A spokesperson said: “Come and join us for an afternoon of fun with many traditional fair games, raffles, plant, cake, craft and fabric stalls as well as the usual horticultural, craft and domestic exhibits in the marquee.”
Enjoy homemade refreshments whilst being entertained by Halfway Harmony and the ukuleles of The Luggers. Prizes will be awarded at 4pm. Free admission to all.
In the evening there will be an ‘After Show Party’ with a Bar-B-Que and ‘It’s a Knockout Party Games’ with a cash bar at 7pm – also free to enter.
If you would like to take part in the show, entry forms will be received in the village hall on Wednesday, July 15, from 9am to 7pm. If you would like a show schedule, please contact Helen on 01579 345722.
Pensilva WI June report
MEMBERS reported back on an enjoyable day recently, completing ‘chicken scratch’ embroidery, they showed their creations – the name comes from the pattern the stitches make on the back of the piece.
A round of applause was given to the team who came second in the County Jigsaw challenge – well done to them!
Meanwhile, a team is busy putting together an entry for the Liskeard Show – we will know the result of this by next time! Birthday posies and well wishes were given to Olive Davis, Ann Houlston, Annie Monks, Kay Price and Alison Willis, who all celebrate in July.
We settled in for a very interesting talk on The Mercy Ships by one of their volunteers, Mike Temple. He explained that this incredible charity owns and runs two fully equipped hospital ships – Africa Mercy and Global Mercy. Staffed by volunteers, they can travel to where they are needed (ships were chosen as 44 per cent of the world’s population live within 100 miles of the coast).
Since 1978, they have been bringing hope and healing to more than 56 nations, providing services worth over £1.2-billion and have helped more than 2.8-million people. They are currently in countries in sub-Saharan Africa, providing operations, training, support and facilities. There were pictures showing 6,000 people patiently queueing to be assessed, the lucky ones were then invited to an appointment to receive vital healthcare. They could be treated for anything including vaccinations, cleft palate, eye conditions, tumours, burns, and palliative care.
There are over 200 different jobs on board and Mike had served twice on the ships – once as a chef and once as a training and development facilitator, he told so many anecdotes, but what resonated was just how lucky we are to have healthcare on our doorstep. The charity relies on donations and members were moved by what a difference the ships and their incredible volunteers make. Find out more mercyships.org.uk
Competition results for June were: Flower of the Month: 1st Ann Houlston, 2nd Kath Griffin, 3rd Trish Thomas.
A ship in any medium - 1st Maureen Walker, 2nd Frances Tucker, 3rd Trish Thomas (Starship enterprise - judge awarded this for humour!)
Horticulture show - September 12 - schedules are now available.
Pensilva WI are still collecting used stamps. The box is at Millennium House.
Next meeting: Wednesday, July 8, 7.15pm – speaker ‘Farm Cornwall’.
St Pinnock
On June 19 Food for Thought will be held in Connon Methodist Church at 9.30am with Rev Robert Saunders.
Then, on June 21 there will be a cluster service at St Neot Methodist Church at 11am.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church meets on Sunday in the Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA.
Breakfast is available from 9.45am and may include cooked breakfast, croissants, toast or a choice of fruit while getting to know each other before the cafe style worship from 10.30am for approximately an hour.
This week will include Communion too. Everyone is welcome.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.